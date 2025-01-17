Man detained in Mumbai not linked to Saif case: Police

The Mumbai police has clarified that a suspect who was brought to Bandra police station earlier on Friday morning for questioning is not related to Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan stabbing case.





The police said that no one has been detained in the case so far.





Khan was repeatedly stabbed by an intruder in his highrise apartment in upscale Bandra early Thursday and rushed to hospital with the blade still lodged in his spine.





CCTV footage showed the alleged assailant, wearing a red scarf and carrying a backpack, scurrying down the stairs from the sixth floor of the Satguru Sharan building where Khan lives.