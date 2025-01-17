RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Man detained in Mumbai not linked to Saif case: Police

January 17, 2025  16:41
image
The Mumbai police has clarified that a suspect who was brought to Bandra police station earlier on Friday morning for questioning is not related to Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan stabbing case.

The police said that no one has been detained in the case so far.

Khan was repeatedly stabbed by an intruder in his highrise apartment in upscale Bandra early Thursday and rushed to hospital with the blade still lodged in his spine.

CCTV footage showed the alleged assailant, wearing a red scarf and carrying a backpack, scurrying down the stairs from the sixth floor of the Satguru Sharan building where Khan lives. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Man detained in Mumbai not linked to Saif case: Police
LIVE! Man detained in Mumbai not linked to Saif case: Police

New CCTV clip shows Saif's attacker entering building
New CCTV clip shows Saif's attacker entering building

According to a police official, the attacker has been captured in CCTV cameras cautiously climbing the stairs at 1.37 am before intruding into the actor's house.

Blood-soaked Saif walked into hospital with child: Doc
Blood-soaked Saif walked into hospital with child: Doc

'He is a real hero. He is doing well currently. His parameters have improved. '

SC stays HC order over Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi
SC stays HC order over Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih issued notices to the Centre and others seeking their responses on a plea filed by the Delhi government against the December 24 2024 direction of the Delhi high court.

'Emergency' screening halted in Punjab, Kangana says...
'Emergency' screening halted in Punjab, Kangana says...

"The film has been made to insult the entire Sikh community. We will not let the movie release in Mohali or anywhere in Punjab. The SGPC is united in this matter," said Rajinder Singh Tohra, a member of the SGPC.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances