Need to develop earthquake warning systems: Modi to scientists

January 14, 2025  12:44
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged scientists to work towards developing warning systems for earthquakes while noting that advances in weather sciences have helped the country minimise losses caused by natural disasters.

Addressing a function to celebrate 150 years of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Modi also launched 'Mission Mausam' for developing cutting-edge weather surveillance technologies and systems, implementing high-resolution atmospheric observations, next-generation radars and satellites, and high-performance computers.

"We have launched 'Mission Mausam' to make India weather ready and climate smart," Modi said.

Mission Mausam will also focus on improving the understanding of weather and climate processes, provide air quality data that will help strategise weather management and intervention in the long run.

"Meteorology offers the most important support for the disaster management capability of any country. To minimise the impact of natural disasters, we need to maximise the efficiency of meteorology," the prime minister said.

He said advancements in science and the ability to harness its full potential serve as the cornerstone for shaping a country's global reputation.

"There is need to develop warning systems for earthquakes and scientists and researchers should work in this direction," Modi said.

The prime minister said India's disaster management capabilities have significantly improved due to advancements in meteorological technology which has proved to be  beneficial not only for the country but also for the global community.

"Today, our Flash Flood Guidance system provides critical information to neighbouring countries, including Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka," Modi said.

The prime minister said India has emerged as the first nation to offer help to countries in its neighbourhood hit by any disaster.

Modi also released the IMD's Vision-2047 document for weather resilience and climate change adaptation and a commemorative coin to mark 150 years of the IMD.
 
The celebrations were attended by Celeste Saulo, the Secretary General of the World Meteorological Department, Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh, Earth Sciences Secretary M Ravichandran, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra and a host of dignitaries. -- PTI
