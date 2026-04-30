ICSE, ISC results: Girls outperform boys (as usual); pass rate over 99%

13:18

--PTI

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations on Thursday announced the Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2026, with overall pass percentages of 99.18 per cent and 99.13 per cent, respectively.A total of 2,58,721 candidates appeared for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), or Class 10, examination.About 1,03,316 students took the Indian School Certificate (ISC), or Class 12, exam.Girls outperformed boys in both examinations.In ICSE, girls recorded a pass percentage of 99.46 per cent compared to 98.93 per cent for boys.In ISC, girls achieved a 99.48 per cent pass percentage, while those of boys stood at 98.81 per cent.Students can now access their scorecards on the official website cisce.org.