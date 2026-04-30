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PhonePe surpasses 700 million registered users

Thu, 30 April 2026
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PhonePe announced that it has crossed the milestone of 700 million (70 crores) life-till-date registered users on its platform as of April 29, 2026.

This milestone highlights PhonePe's population-scale reach in India and the breadth of its digital platform offerings across payments and financial services distribution. It also reflects the company's sustained growth, driven by increasing consumer trust, market-leading distribution network, and a continued focus on building reliable and intuitive digital payment experiences.

What stands out in this journey is not just the scale, but the pace of growth. It took PhonePe 136 days to reach its first million users, and now it takes every 6 days. From Fiscal Year 2023 to Fiscal Year 2025, the company has maintained a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 56.25 per cent, underlining the consistency of its expansion even as it operates at a massive scale.

PhonePe's growth has been fueled by its commitment to building a seamless and secure financial services ecosystem. With a strong emphasis on speed, reliability, and user-centric design, the platform has continued to evolve in line with the needs of a rapidly digitising India. -- PTI

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