Don't mock, help me find work: Rahul Roy on viral video

13:25

Actor Rahul Roy has addressed the surge of online chatter around his recent social media appearances, pushing back against trolling while hinting at financial strain linked to ongoing legal matters.



Roy, who shot to fame with the 1990 blockbuster 'Aashiqui', became a talking point after a series of reels featuring him alongside a content creator went viral.



Many social media users labelled it as cringe.



Breaking his silence, Roy took to his Instagram handle on Wednesday late night and posted a note responding to the discourse.



Calling out those mocking him, he wrote, "I do my work with honesty and modesty. I have some legal matters to pay for, and these are not from today, they are from before the brain stroke happened."



The actor suggested that his current work, including social media collaborations, is tied to his need to manage financial obligations.



"If you mock my simplicity or make fun of my struggles, it says less about me and more about you. If you are truly so concerned, then help me find some genuine and decent work so I can pay for these cases. At least I am earning through hard work, not by mocking others," he added.



Roy also underlined the importance of staying active following his recovery from a brain stroke in 2020.



"And after the brain stroke, it is important for me to stay active. I want to work for as long as I am alive. It keeps my mind active and gives me the sense of purpose and responsibility that I am still working today. Yes, it may hurt a little sometimes, but you cannot break me," he wrote. -- ANI