HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Don't mock, help me find work: Rahul Roy on viral video

Thu, 30 April 2026
Share:
13:25
image
Actor Rahul Roy has addressed the surge of online chatter around his recent social media appearances, pushing back against trolling while hinting at financial strain linked to ongoing legal matters.

Roy, who shot to fame with the 1990 blockbuster 'Aashiqui', became a talking point after a series of reels featuring him alongside a content creator went viral.

Many social media users labelled it as cringe.

Breaking his silence, Roy took to his Instagram handle on Wednesday late night and posted a note responding to the discourse.

Calling out those mocking him, he wrote, "I do my work with honesty and modesty. I have some legal matters to pay for, and these are not from today, they are from before the brain stroke happened."

The actor suggested that his current work, including social media collaborations, is tied to his need to manage financial obligations.

"If you mock my simplicity or make fun of my struggles, it says less about me and more about you. If you are truly so concerned, then help me find some genuine and decent work so I can pay for these cases. At least I am earning through hard work, not by mocking others," he added.

Roy also underlined the importance of staying active following his recovery from a brain stroke in 2020.

"And after the brain stroke, it is important for me to stay active. I want to work for as long as I am alive. It keeps my mind active and gives me the sense of purpose and responsibility that I am still working today. Yes, it may hurt a little sometimes, but you cannot break me," he wrote. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 10 dead as rains, hailstorm wreak havoc in Bengaluru
LIVE! 10 dead as rains, hailstorm wreak havoc in Bengaluru

Amend law to let rape survivors terminate pregnancy: SC to govt
Amend law to let rape survivors terminate pregnancy: SC to govt

The Supreme Court has taken exception to AIIMS' plea to set aside its order allowing a 15-year-old rape survivor to terminate her 30-week pregnancy, urging the Centre to amend the law to permit abortion beyond 20 weeks in such cases.

I-PAC director Vinesh Chandel gets bail day after Bengal polls
I-PAC director Vinesh Chandel gets bail day after Bengal polls

A Delhi court has granted bail to I-PAC co-founder and director Vinesh Chandel in a money laundering case linked to an alleged coal scam in West Bengal, as the Enforcement Directorate did not oppose the bail plea.

US mulls special forces op in Iran as Tehran holds firm
US mulls special forces op in Iran as Tehran holds firm

The US military is considering a new wave of military operations in Iran, including potential strikes on infrastructure and securing Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium, amid a fragile ceasefire and stalled nuclear talks.

'BJP Has Seen Defeat. That's Why It Never Loses'
'BJP Has Seen Defeat. That's Why It Never Loses'

'Narendra Modi -- a man with deep and vital experience of Indian politics -- has seen the BJP lose many elections between 1975 and 2015, and with every defeat, he learned lessons that made sure he would never allow his party to be...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO