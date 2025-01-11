Quite shocking: Tharoor on Maha minister's 'EVM' remark

RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


January 11, 2025  20:36
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday described Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane's alleged "EVM" remark as "shocking". 

Stating that targeting any particular community is wrong, Tharoor asserted that everyone is an equal citizen of the country and that's the only way for the country to progress.

Maharashtra's Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane, addressing a Hindu Garjana Sabha in Sangli on Friday, reportedly made derogatory remarks saying, "EVM means, Every Vote against Mullah."

"This is quite shocking. In our country, we really have to understand the basic lesson of the freedom struggle, which is that when one set of people said that religion is the basis of their nationhood, they went away and created Pakistan," Tharoor told news agency ANI,

Tharoor added, We are all equal individual citizens of India, and that is the only basis on which our country can progress.

 "I must say that people picking on any one community, whether it's against Muslims, Hindus, Christians, or any caste, that is all wrong. We are all equal individual citizens of India, and that is the only basis on which our country can progress," he added.
