Actor Tiku Talsania suffers brain stroke

January 11, 2025  20:58
image
Veteran actor Tiku Talsania has suffered brain stroke and is being treated at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.
 
Tiku Talsania on Friday night attended a film screening in Mumbai.  A video from the screening has been doing the rounds on the internet in which he is seen happily greeting actor Rashami Desai.  
 
Rashami Desai told ANI that Tiku Talsania is under the observation of doctors. 
 
"I met Tiku sir last night. I was so happy to meet him. Unfortunately, a couple of hours after our meeting, I got to know that he suffered a brain stroke and was taken to hospital. I pray for his speedy recovery," Rashami said.
