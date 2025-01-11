RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


2 rhino horns worth 3 crores seized by Delhi Police, 4 held

January 11, 2025  17:44
Delhi Police's Crime Branch apprehended four people for allegedly being involved in the possession and illegal trade of two rare rhinoceros horns, valued at Rs 3 crore in the international market, an official said on Saturday.
 
The arrested individuals are Deepak Sharma (57), a resident of Lajpat Nagar; Suresh Kumar (57), Sant Ram (57), and Anil Kumar Sethi (60), all residents of Uttam Nagar, police said. 

The four of them were found to be involved in the illegal trade of horns from a white rhinoceros, police added.

White rhinoceros is a species native to African countries and is considered highly endangered.

The police received a tip-off about the illegal trade, following which a raid was conducted in Lajpat Nagar on January 9, police added.

"As part of the operation, constable Naveen was deployed as a decoy customer. After negotiations, the deal for the sale of the horns was finalised for Rs 1 crore, with the perpetrators planning to deliver the horns to the buyer. The team raided a flat in Lajpat Nagar, where they apprehended the four accused and recovered the two horns," said

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Sanjay Kumar Sain.
The officer further stated that upon questioning, the accused failed to provide any documentation to prove the legal possession of the horns. 

Wildlife experts who examined the horns confirmed they were from a white rhinoceros. The horns, which have significant value in the international market due to their rarity and demand, police said.
