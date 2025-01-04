RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Dalit woman, daughter attacked, dragged on MP road

January 04, 2025  00:34
File image
File image
A Dalit woman and her daughter were brutally assaulted on Friday allegedly by two men and then dragged on the road in Morena in Madhya Pradesh following a minor incident involving a dog, a police official said. 

A video of the incident, which took place in full public view in Ambah area, went viral on social media. 

"Anita Mahor has sustained serious injuries after being hit by sticks and then dragged on the road. Her daughter Bharti is also injured. We have arrested Rajesh Tomar and Kumher Singh Tomar for assaulting them," Ambah police station in charge Satendra Singh Kushwaha said. 

"Anita Mahor's son Deepak has told us that his younger brother Santosh was going to throw waste this morning when he was startled by the presence of a dog. He threw the waste, which also included dung, on the dog in fright and fled. This infuriated the two accused," he said. 

The two accused and others stormed into Mahor's house armed with a chopper and sticks and attacked her and her kin, the police said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Dalit woman, daughter attacked, dragged on MP road
LIVE! Dalit woman, daughter attacked, dragged on MP road

Will protect our interests: Indian on China's mega dam
Will protect our interests: Indian on China's mega dam

India has expressed concerns over China's plan to build a mega dam on the Brahmaputra River in Tibet, stating that it will continue to monitor and take necessary measures to protect its interests. New Delhi has urged Beijing to ensure...

Centre on alert over HMPV outbreak in China
Centre on alert over HMPV outbreak in China

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) under the Union health ministry is closely monitoring respiratory and seasonal influenza cases in the country, and is in touch with international agencies, according to official sources.

High Drama On Day 1 At SCG
High Drama On Day 1 At SCG

A survivalist's mindset sees Indian batsmen fail again on the first day of the SCG Test.

'Facing Jasprit will be tough on this SCG pitch'
'Facing Jasprit will be tough on this SCG pitch'

Beau Webster believes playing against India pacer Jasprit Bumrah will be an enormous challenge for the Australian pacers on the seamer-friendly SCG pitch.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances