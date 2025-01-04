Dalit woman, daughter attacked, dragged on MP road





A video of the incident, which took place in full public view in Ambah area, went viral on social media.





"Anita Mahor has sustained serious injuries after being hit by sticks and then dragged on the road. Her daughter Bharti is also injured. We have arrested Rajesh Tomar and Kumher Singh Tomar for assaulting them," Ambah police station in charge Satendra Singh Kushwaha said.





"Anita Mahor's son Deepak has told us that his younger brother Santosh was going to throw waste this morning when he was startled by the presence of a dog. He threw the waste, which also included dung, on the dog in fright and fled. This infuriated the two accused," he said.





The two accused and others stormed into Mahor's house armed with a chopper and sticks and attacked her and her kin, the police said. -- PTI

A Dalit woman and her daughter were brutally assaulted on Friday allegedly by two men and then dragged on the road in Morena in Madhya Pradesh following a minor incident involving a dog, a police official said.