Army captain falls off balcony in Hyderabad, dies

January 04, 2025  01:16
image
A Captain working with AMC (Army Medical Corps) died after accidentally falling off from the balcony of his fourth floor flat in Hyderabad, the police said on Friday. 

Shankar Raj Kumar (in his 30s) had returned home from Lucknow to celebrate the new year and was standing in the balcony at about 12.45pm on January 2, a police release said. 

His wife and maid rushed out when they heard a sound and found him on the ground floor with blood all around. 

The wife rushed the captain to a private hospital with the help of neighbours where he succumbed in the evening. 

The police suspect Kumar slipped and fell off the ledge and there was no foul play. -- PTI
