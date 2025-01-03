RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


UP minister among charged in 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case

January 03, 2025  19:57
A special MP-MLA court in Muzaffarnagar on Friday framed charges against several BJP leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Minister Kapil Dev Aggarwal, former Union minister Sanjeev Balyan and UP ex-minister Suresh Rana, Samajwadi Party MP Harender Malik and others in a 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots-related case, a lawyer said.

Special MP-MLA court judge Devender Singh Fauzdar framed charges against 19 accused. 

Those charged also include VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi, ex-BJP MP Bhartendu Singh, controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand, ex-BJP MLAs Ashok Kansal and Umesh Malik and former UP minister Ashok Katari. 

They are accused of violating prohibitory orders and inciting communal tension. 

All accused were present in court during the hearing.

The jude framed charges under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 341 (wrongfully restraining someone), and 353 (assault or use of criminal force against public servant on duty) of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code, along with provisions of the Criminal Law Amendment Act.  

The next hearing is scheduled for January 30, prosecution officer Niraj Singh said.

"Nineteen individuals are facing trial in connection with a case related to the Muzaffarnagar riots. They have been charged under Sections 153, 188, 353, and 341 of the IPC, as well as provisions of the Criminal Law Amendment Act," Singh said.

According to the prosecution, the accused participated in a panchayat meeting at Nagla Madore village on August 30, 2013. 

During this meeting, they delivered speeches that incited violence and violated prohibitory orders, it was alleged. -- PTI
