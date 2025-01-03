RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

'Son had biggest heart': The victims of New Orleans

January 03, 2025  11:38
A woman pays homage at a memorial. Pic: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters
A woman pays homage at a memorial. Pic: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters
Matthew Tenedorio, 25, had a superpower: He could make people laugh, one of his cousins said.

Tenedorio leaves behind two loving older brothers, his parents and many devastated cousins, said Zach Colgan, one of those cousins. Tenedorio is among the 14 people tragically killed when a rented pickup truck plowed into a crowd celebrating the New Year in New Orleans during Wednesday's early hours.

Growing up together, Colgan told CNN he can't stop replaying years of memories in his head.

"He liked telling stories. When he told stories, he pretty much painted the picture for you as if you were there," Colgan said. 

"He walked into a room and he would light the room up."

On Thursday, the FBI confirmed that 14 people were killed in the New Year's attack on Bourbon Street. The attacker is also dead. The New Orleans coroner previously announced 15 deaths but did not provide any identifying information about the deceased.

Authorities have yet to release the names of the victims, but some have been identified by their relatives and people close to them.

Read the full story on CNN here. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

5th Test updates: India now 9 down
5th Test updates: India now 9 down

LIVE! 'Son had biggest heart': The victims of New Orleans
LIVE! 'Son had biggest heart': The victims of New Orleans

'Rohit Dropped, They Just Don't Say It'
'Rohit Dropped, They Just Don't Say It'

'The captain of a country doesn't opt out of the final Test match of a series, a final-deciding Test match.'

Modi's 'Most Expensive' Gift For Jill Biden
Modi's 'Most Expensive' Gift For Jill Biden

United States President Joe Biden and his family received tens of thousands of dollars worth of gifts from foreign leaders in 2023, with the most expensive gift going to First Lady Jill Biden from Prime Minister Narendra D Modi.

Sigh, Kohli's Flop Show Continues
Sigh, Kohli's Flop Show Continues

Virat Kohli's subdued 17 off 69 balls extended his lean patch in the series.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances