'Son had biggest heart': The victims of New Orleans

Tenedorio leaves behind two loving older brothers, his parents and many devastated cousins, said Zach Colgan, one of those cousins. Tenedorio is among the 14 people tragically killed when a rented pickup truck plowed into a crowd celebrating the New Year in New Orleans during Wednesday's early hours.





"He liked telling stories. When he told stories, he pretty much painted the picture for you as if you were there," Colgan said.





"He walked into a room and he would light the room up."





On Thursday, the FBI confirmed that 14 people were killed in the New Year's attack on Bourbon Street. The attacker is also dead. The New Orleans coroner previously announced 15 deaths but did not provide any identifying information about the deceased.





Authorities have yet to release the names of the victims, but some have been identified by their relatives and people close to them.

Growing up together, Colgan told CNN he can't stop replaying years of memories in his head.