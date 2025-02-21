HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Markets continue to fall for 4th day

Fri, 21 February 2025
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Friday, dragged by auto stocks and relentless foreign fund outflows. Weak US markets and tariff threats also dented investor sentiment. 

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex dropped 424.90 points or 0.56 per cent to settle at 75,311.06. During the day, it tanked 623.55 points or 0.82 per cent to 75,112.41. The NSE Nifty declined 117.25 points or 0.51 per cent to 22,795.90. In four trading days, the BSE bellwether gauge tumbled 685.8 points or 0.90 per cent while the Nifty declined 163.6 points or 0.71 per cent. 

From the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra tanked over 6 per cent. Adani Ports, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Power Grid, Zomato, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and UltraTech Cement were also among the laggards. Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Tech, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank and NTPC were among the gainers. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! No formal acquisition for F-35 aircraft as yet: India
'Deeply troubling': MEA on US funds for voting in India
'Deeply troubling': MEA on US funds for voting in India

India on Friday said that the United States' administration's information regarding funding in India is 'deeply troubling' and has led to concerns regarding foreign interference in India's internal affairs.

Historic! Kerala enter first-ever Ranji Trophy final
Historic! Kerala enter first-ever Ranji Trophy final

A resilient Kerala sealed their maiden Ranji Trophy final by taking a dramatic two-run first-innings lead over Gujarat, 68 years after making their debut.

'President's Rule Isn't Good For Manipur'
'President's Rule Isn't Good For Manipur'

'All MLAs have the same demand -- to form the next BJP government in Manipur as early as possible.'

India, Pak hold flag meeting after firings across LoC
India, Pak hold flag meeting after firings across LoC

India and Pakistan on Friday held a flag meeting along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district in an effort to ease tension after several recent incidents of cross-border firing and an IED attack, official...

