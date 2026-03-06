HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Govt halts TV news TRP ratings over war coverage

Fri, 06 March 2026
Share:
20:02
image
The government on Friday directed television rating agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) to immediately withhold reporting the Television Rating Points (TRPs) for TV news channels for a period of four weeks or until further orders.

The directive has been issued as certain TV news channels are displaying 'unwarranted sensationalism and speculative content' about the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, which 'may potentially create panic' among the general public, specially those having friends and family in the affected areas or residing in the conflict zones.

According to the 'Policy Guidelines for Television Rating Agencies in India', issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on January 16, 2014 for television rating, BARC is a registered television rating agency.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in its directive, said that it has observed that, amidst the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, certain news TV channels are displaying 'unwarranted sensationalism and speculative content', which 'may potentially create panic' among the general public, specially those having friends and family in the affected areas or residing in the affected areas.

The Clause 24.2 of the policy guidelines, prescribes that 'The company shall be required to comply with any orders, regulations, guidelines, directions, etc., issued by the Ministry from time to time.

'Therefore, in the public interest, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting hereby directs M/s BARC to immediately withhold reporting the Television Rating Points(TRPs) for news TV channels for a period of four weeks or until further directions, whichever is earlier,' the directive said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! End goal is regime change in Iran: Israeli FM
LIVE! End goal is regime change in Iran: Israeli FM

ESMA invoked to ramp up LPG production amid fuel crisis
ESMA invoked to ramp up LPG production amid fuel crisis

The Indian government has directed oil refineries to increase LPG production to ensure a stable supply of domestic cooking gas, amidst concerns over potential disruptions from the escalating Middle East conflict and its impact on imports.

50 jets destroyed Khamenei's bunker: IDF releases video
50 jets destroyed Khamenei's bunker: IDF releases video

The Israeli military said the strike dismantled the bunker during ongoing operations against Iranian military infrastructure.

Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh to ban social media for teens
Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh to ban social media for teens

Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh announce ban social media for teens, sparking debate about its effectiveness, impact on education, and implications for advertisers targeting young audiences.

Gen Z impact: RSP heads towards landslide win in Nepal
Gen Z impact: RSP heads towards landslide win in Nepal

Nepal's Rastriya Swatantra Party is surging ahead in the general elections after Gen Z protests ousted the previous government, signaling a potential new era in Nepali politics.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO