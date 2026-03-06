HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sensex, Nifty dive over 1 pc on Middle East conflict

Fri, 06 March 2026
20:06
Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled over 1 per cent on Friday after a day's breather as the conflict in the Middle East entered the seventh day, driving crude oil prices higher.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 1,097 points, or 1.37 per cent, to settle at 78,918.90.

During the day, it sank 1,203.72 points, or 1.50 per cent, to 78,812.18.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 315.45 points, or 1.27 per cent, to end at 24,450.45.

Weakness in the US equities, subdued trend in European markets and relentless foreign fund outflows also dampened investor sentiment, analysts said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! End goal is regime change in Iran: Israeli FM

ESMA invoked to ramp up LPG production amid fuel crisis

The Indian government has directed oil refineries to increase LPG production to ensure a stable supply of domestic cooking gas, amidst concerns over potential disruptions from the escalating Middle East conflict and its impact on imports.

50 jets destroyed Khamenei's bunker: IDF releases video

The Israeli military said the strike dismantled the bunker during ongoing operations against Iranian military infrastructure.

Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh to ban social media for teens

Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh announce ban social media for teens, sparking debate about its effectiveness, impact on education, and implications for advertisers targeting young audiences.

Gen Z impact: RSP heads towards landslide win in Nepal

Nepal's Rastriya Swatantra Party is surging ahead in the general elections after Gen Z protests ousted the previous government, signaling a potential new era in Nepali politics.

