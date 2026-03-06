Sensex, Nifty dive over 1 pc on Middle East conflict

20:06

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled over 1 per cent on Friday after a day's breather as the conflict in the Middle East entered the seventh day, driving crude oil prices higher.





The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 1,097 points, or 1.37 per cent, to settle at 78,918.90.





During the day, it sank 1,203.72 points, or 1.50 per cent, to 78,812.18.





The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 315.45 points, or 1.27 per cent, to end at 24,450.45.





Weakness in the US equities, subdued trend in European markets and relentless foreign fund outflows also dampened investor sentiment, analysts said.