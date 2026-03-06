High-speed internet restored in Kashmir after 5 days

20:55

High-speed mobile internet was restored in Kashmir on Friday, five days after a throttle was ordered as a precautionary measure against a spiralling of anti-US-Israel protests, officials said.





The mobile internet and prepaid SIM card services are back to normal across the Valley, they said.





Mobile internet speeds were throttled across Kashmir on Monday, in the wake of spontaneous protests against the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.





Khamenei was killed in an airstrike in Tehran on Saturday during a joint Israel-US attack on Iran. -- PTI