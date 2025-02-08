There will be Congress govt in 2030: Jairam Ramesh





"The Indian National Congress took the lead in highlighting the various scams that have occurred under Arvind Kejriwal and voters have pronounced their judgement on his twelve years of misrule. The Congress was expecting to do better. It has, however, increased its vote share. The campaign of the Congress was vigorous.





"It may not be in the Assembly but it is definitely a presence in Delhi, a presence that will be expanded electorally with the sustained efforts of lakhs of Congress workers. There will be a Congress Govt once again in Delhi in 2030.

Jairam Ramesh on the Delhi results: "The 2025 Delhi Vidhan Sabha election results reflect nothing more than a referendum on Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party. After all, at the height of the PM's popularity in 2015 and 2020, AAP had won decisively in Delhi. This shows that, rather than being vindication of the policies of the PM, this vote is a rejection of Arvind Kejriwal's politics of deceit, deception, and vastly exaggerated claims of achievement.