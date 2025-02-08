RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


There will be Congress govt in 2030: Jairam Ramesh

February 08, 2025  14:21
image
Jairam Ramesh on the Delhi results: "The 2025 Delhi Vidhan Sabha election results reflect nothing more than a referendum on Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party. After all, at the height of the PM's popularity in 2015 and 2020, AAP had won decisively in Delhi. This shows that, rather than being vindication of the policies of the PM, this vote is a rejection of Arvind Kejriwal's politics of deceit, deception, and vastly exaggerated claims of achievement. 

"The Indian National Congress took the lead in highlighting the various scams that have occurred under Arvind Kejriwal and voters have pronounced their judgement on his twelve years of misrule. The Congress was expecting to do better. It has, however, increased its vote share. The campaign of the Congress was vigorous. 

"It may not be in the Assembly but it is definitely a presence in Delhi, a presence that will be expanded electorally with the sustained efforts of lakhs of Congress workers. There will be a Congress Govt once again in Delhi in 2030.
LIVE! Bow before Delhi for resounding, historic mandate: PM

How BJP Brought Down Kejriwal

The BJP coined a new word for AAP, '<em>Aapda</em> (crisis)', which Modi repeated constantly during the election campaign to show how Delhi residents's lives had become miserable under AAP's 11-year rule.

Battle for Delhi: LEADS/RESULTS

To form the government in the union territory, a party needs to win at least 36 seats.

Kejriwal, Sisodia lose to BJP, Atishi defeats Bidhuri

As counting of votes for the Delhi assembly polls is underway in Delhi on Saturday, here is a look at how prominent leaders are faring in the contest.

BJP bags Delhi after 27 yrs with big win, setback for AAP

It was a dramatic downslide for the AAP, which won 67 of the 70 seats in 2015, 62 in 2020 and could now end up with less than half of that. The promise of mohalla clinics, model schools, free water and electricity seemed to have lost...

