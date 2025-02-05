AAP alleges voter suppression; Delhi Police clarify

Polling began at 7 am under tight security and will conclude at 6 pm, with counting scheduled for February 8. -- ANI





IMAGE: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and his wife Sunita Kejriwal cast their votes. Photograph: @AamAadmiParty/X



Aam Aadmi Party leaders on Wednesday alleged voter suppression and police bias as polling for the 70-seat Delhi Assembly began.AAP MP Sanjay Singh claimed that party worker Uday Gill was detained without reason at Mandir Marg police station."Uday has been in custody since 8:30 am without explanation," he said, urging voters to oppose this 'hooliganism' through their ballots.However, the Delhi Police stated Gill was detained for coercing people to visit AAP's polling booth table.Singh also alleged that BJP workers prevented AAP volunteers from sitting near a Tughlaq Lane booth.The police responded that AAP had set up an extra table in violation of Election Commission guidelines, leading to its removal.Meanwhile, AAP's Greater Kailash candidate Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the Delhi Police of obstructing voters in Chirag Delhi by placing barricades and targeting AAP strongholds."Why are the roads blocked? Why did police raid our premises last night?" he questioned, claiming 21,000 voters were affected.DCP South Ankit Chauhan denied foul play, stating exceptions were made for elderly voters, and concerns raised by AAP would be investigated.Amidst these allegations, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal cast his vote with his family, urging Delhiites to vote for development.