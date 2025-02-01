RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


So many engines that budget completely derailed: Cong

February 01, 2025  13:45
Taking a swipe at the Centre over the Union Budget, the Congress on Saturday said while Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke of four engines of development, the Budget was "completely derailed".
   
In her Saturday budget speech, Sitharaman said agriculture, MSME, investments and exports are the four power engines of development.
 
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The FM spoke of 4 engines: Agriculture, MSMEs, Investment, and Exports. So many engines that the Budget has been completely derailed." 
 
In another post, he said, "The BJP led by Arun Jaitley successfully sabotaged the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010 that international companies wanted when Dr. Manmohan Singh was PM. Now to appease Mr. Trump, the FM announces that the Act will be amended." -- PTI 
