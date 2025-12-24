HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
I stay in Delhi for 2 days and get...: Gadkari on toxic air

Wed, 24 December 2025
14:56
Expressing concern over Delhi's severe pollution, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari acknowledged that the transport sector contributes nearly 40 per cent to emissions.
 
Speaking at a book launch, Gadkari on Tuesday said that he develops infections after living in the national capital for just two days due to polluted air.
 
"If there is any true nationalism today, it lies in reducing imports and increasing exports. I stay in Delhi for just two days and ends up getting infections. Why is Delhi suffering so much from pollution?" he said.
 
"I am the Transport Minister, and 40% of the pollution is caused by us," Gadkari acknowledged.
 
The Transport Minister further questioned the logic of spending Rs 22 lakh crore annually on fossil fuel imports, calling for greater self-reliance in alternative and biofuels.
 
"We are spending Rs 22 lakh crore on importing fossil fuels. What kind of nationalism is this? By spending so much money, we are polluting our own country. Can't we become self-reliant in alternative fuels and biofuels?" Nitin Gadkari asked.
 
Delhi residents are grappling with severe air pollution that continues to disrupt daily life. 

