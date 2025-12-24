HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Andhra allows Ayurvedic doctors to undertake select operations independently

Wed, 24 December 2025
Share:
14:40
image
Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav has approved properly trained post graduate Ayurvedic doctors to independently undertake select operations, the government has said.
 
The Andhra Pradesh government took this decision to integrate the ancient Indian medical system with modern medical system, an official press release on Tuesday said.
 
"Yadav approved post graduate Ayurvedic doctors who are properly trained in surgery to independently undertake operations," it said.
 
The Health Minister gave his consent to Ayurvedic doctors in alignment with the guidelines of the Indian Medicine Central Council, 2020 and National Commission for Indian Systems of Medicine, said the press release.
 
With this decision, eligible Ayurvedic doctors can perform 39 percent general surgical and 19 percent ENT (ear, nose and throat) and ophthalmological treatments.
 
These include treatments for contagious diseases, stitching wounds, piles, fissure, skin grafting and others.
 
Meanwhile, Yadav held extensive discussions with Ayush Department director K Dinesh and others on the subsequent action plan.
 
Officials informed the minister that there are two private Ayurveda colleges in the state in addition to Dr NRS Government Ayurvedic College in Vijayawada.
 
Yadav directed them to immediately introduce post graduate courses in the government Ayurveda college and take measures to impart quality education, along with the provision of necessary operation theatres, surgical instruments and others, the press release added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 2 dynasts have come together fearing defeat: BJP on Thackerays
LIVE! 2 dynasts have come together fearing defeat: BJP on Thackerays

'Mumbai's mayor will be...': Raj, Uddhav unite for civic polls
'Mumbai's mayor will be...': Raj, Uddhav unite for civic polls

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS leader Raj Thackeray announced an alliance ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

2 days in Delhi and I get infection: Gadkari on toxic air
2 days in Delhi and I get infection: Gadkari on toxic air

"I am the Transport Minister, and 40% of the pollution is caused by us," Gadkari acknowledged.

Bangla Unrest: Chicken Neck On India's Security Radar
Bangla Unrest: Chicken Neck On India's Security Radar

For decades, the Siliguri Corridor was treated as a geographical vulnerability to be quietly managed. Today, it has emerged as a focal point of eastern geopolitics.

30-yr-old Indian woman murdered in Canada, suspect identified
30-yr-old Indian woman murdered in Canada, suspect identified

A 30-year-old Indian woman, Himanshi Khurana, was murdered in Toronto. Police are investigating and have issued a warrant for the suspect, Abdul Ghafoori, on charges of first-degree murder. The Indian High Commission has expressed shock...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO