HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Man attacks Christmas carol group in Kerala's Pakakkad

Mon, 22 December 2025
Share:
16:51
image
A man was arrested for allegedly attacking a Christmas carol group in Pudussery in this district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place when the carol group comprising children was visiting the houses of the faithful on Sunday night.

The accused was identified as Ashwin Raj.

The police said the incident occurred in an area where the RSS is considered to have a strong presence. 

As per the complaint, the accused confronted the carol group and destroyed their band set and other articles.

"He is already an accused under Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act. In the present case, he was booked under multiple sections of the BNS," a police officer said.

BNS Sections 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) were imposed against the accused, police added. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Yogi's 'do namoone' dig at Rahul, Akhilesh amid codeine row
LIVE! Yogi's 'do namoone' dig at Rahul, Akhilesh amid codeine row

After Hadi, another Bangladesh student leader shot in head
After Hadi, another Bangladesh student leader shot in head

Mitu, a doctor, said Shikder was rushed to Khulna Medical College Hospital in a critical condition.

Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir floats new political party
Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir floats new political party

Humayun Kabir, recently suspended from the TMC, has launched a new political party, Janata Unnayan Party, and announced candidates for the 2026 assembly elections.

Air India Delhi-Mumbai plane suffers mid-air engine shutdown
Air India Delhi-Mumbai plane suffers mid-air engine shutdown

An Air India Express flight bound for Visakhapatnam was cancelled at Gannavaram Airport due to a technical issue detected before takeoff. Passengers included prominent figures like former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

'G-RAM-G Is A Work Guarantee Without Any Guarantee'
'G-RAM-G Is A Work Guarantee Without Any Guarantee'

'A work guarantee that can be switched off at will is no guarantee at all.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO