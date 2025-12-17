HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Oppn to protest against G-RAM-G Bill in Parl tomorrow

Wed, 17 December 2025
Several parties of the opposition INDIA bloc will stage a protest against the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, which seeks to replace MGNREGA, in the Parliament complex on Thursday morning. 

Sources said the protest will be organised near the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex at 10.15 am and MPs of various opposition parties will raise slogans to oppose the government's move.

The decision to hold the protest was taken at a meeting of opposition parties in the chamber of Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

Leaders of Congress, DMK, Samajwadi Party, CPI, CPI-M, IUML, Shiv Sena-UBT, NCP-SCP, JMM and RJD, among others, were present at the meeting, while the Trinamool Congress stayed away.

The opposition parties alleged that the VB-G RAM G Bill seeks to remove the name of Mahatma Gandhi from the rural employment law MGNREGA and end it.

They also alleged that renaming the scheme is an insult to Mahatma Gandhi and by doing so, the ruling BJP is displaying its "hatred" towards him.

The VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. -- PTI

