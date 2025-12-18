HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Lamborghini driver clocks 252 kmph on Bandra-Worli Sea Link

Thu, 18 December 2025
09:57
Photograph: Cameron J Spencer/Getty Images
The Mumbai police have seized a Lamborghini car after its driver was found running it at a breakneck speed of 252 kilometres per hour on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in the city, officials have said.

The incident took place on December 12, and a case has been registered against the car driver, who is yet to be identified, after a video showing the reckless act surfaced, they said on Wednesday.

"The video, shot inside the luxury sports car, shows its speedometer touching 252 kmph, while it was going towards the south end of the sea link, overtaking other vehicles," an official said.

Police officials then examined the CCTV footage from the area and found that the same car had violated the speed limit multiple times and several challans had been issued against it, he said.

As the speed limit for cars on the sea link is 80 kmph, the driver of this sports car violated the speed limit and traffic norms, the police said.

A case was registered against the car driver for rash and negligent driving on public roads under section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act at Worli police station in central Mumbai, they said, adding that the vehicle was seized.

Further investigation into the case is underway, they added. -- PTI

LIVE! Chinese GPS tracker found on seagull off K'taka coast
G RAM G Replaces MGNREGA, Ends Job Guarantee
No PUC, no fuel; curbs on vehicles: Pollution rules in Delhi
When Tanks Took The Train to Kashmir
The New Found Importance Of Nitin Nabin
