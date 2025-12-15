Karnataka orders testing of egg samples amid antibiotic concerns

18:17

The minister said officials of the health department have been instructed to ascertain the quality and content of eggs available in the market, stressing that eggs are generally good for health, and any doubts regarding quality must be addressed through scientific verification.





"There is information that a specific egg brand is using antibiotics. I have told officers of my department to get clear information about the content of the eggs," Rao said.





He said egg samples, including those of the brand Eggos, have been collected and sent for analysis. -- PTI

