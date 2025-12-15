HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Karnataka orders testing of egg samples amid antibiotic concerns

Mon, 15 December 2025
Karnataka health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday said the state government has sought information following reports that a specific egg brand may be using antibiotics, and assured the public that samples have already been collected for testing. 

The minister said officials of the health department have been instructed to ascertain the quality and content of eggs available in the market, stressing that eggs are generally good for health, and any doubts regarding quality must be addressed through scientific verification. 

"There is information that a specific egg brand is using antibiotics. I have told officers of my department to get clear information about the content of the eggs," Rao said. 

He said egg samples, including those of the brand Eggos, have been collected and sent for analysis. -- PTI

According to ANI, citing sources, reported that the footballers will stay overnight at the facility, hosted by Anant Ambani, Director at Reliance Industries Limited.

Lionel Messi's final stop on his G.O.A.T India Tour produced a memorable crossover moment between football and cricket in New Delhi on Monday.

The Bombay High Court converted a civil suit against Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub into a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) saying "someone has to be held accountable" for the tragedy in which 25 people were killed.

The Supreme Court has raised concerns about the forensic examination of leaked audio clips related to the 2023 ethnic violence in Manipur, questioning why the entire available audio was not sent for analysis.

