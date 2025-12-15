2 men from Punjab shot dead in Canada

17:04

File image





The incident took place early Friday, local time, a family member said on Monday.





The victims were identified as 27-year-old Gurdeep Singh from Barre village and 19-year-old Ranvir Singh from Uddat Saidewala village.





Gurdeep had gone to Canada over two years ago and was awaiting a work permit approval.





Ranvir had left India one and a half years ago to pursue studies.





They were shot moments after they got into a car after leaving a birthday party.





Ranvir Singh was sitting in the driver's seat, with Gurdeep Singh beside him.





A few others sat in the back.





The assailants came in a car and sped away after firing shots, Ranvir's uncle, Mandeep Singh, said.





A bullet struck Ranvir while Gurdeep appeared to have been hit by shrapnel. -- PTI

