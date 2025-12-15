HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
2 men from Punjab shot dead in Canada

Mon, 15 December 2025
17:04
Two Punjab men were allegedly shot dead while they were sitting inside a car in Canada's Edmonton. 

The incident took place early Friday, local time, a family member said on Monday. 

The victims were identified as 27-year-old Gurdeep Singh from Barre village and 19-year-old Ranvir Singh from Uddat Saidewala village. 

Gurdeep had gone to Canada over two years ago and was awaiting a work permit approval. 

Ranvir had left India one and a half years ago to pursue studies. 

They were shot moments after they got into a car after leaving a birthday party. 

Ranvir Singh was sitting in the driver's seat, with Gurdeep Singh beside him. 

A few others sat in the back. 

The assailants came in a car and sped away after firing shots, Ranvir's uncle, Mandeep Singh, said. 

A bullet struck Ranvir while Gurdeep appeared to have been hit by shrapnel. -- PTI

