      
Modi arrives in Jordan on two-day visit

Mon, 15 December 2025
17:18
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Jordan on Monday on a two-day visit aimed at further strengthening bilateral ties with the Arab nation. 

He was received at the airport by Jordan's Prime Minister Jafar Hassan. 

His visit marks 75 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Jordan. 

Jordan is the first leg of Modi's four-day, three-nation tour, which will also take him to Ethiopia and Oman. 

Later today, Modi will meet King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein for a one-on-one talk, to be followed by delegation-level talks. 

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister and the King are expected to address an India-Jordan business event, which will be attended by leading businessmen from both countries. 

The Prime Minister will also interact with the Indian community in Jordan and, along with the Crown Prince, is scheduled to visit Petra, the historic city that shares ancient trade linkages with India, subject to weather conditions. 

According to the ministry of external affairs, this is Prime Minister Modi's first full-fledged bilateral visit to Jordan. 

Modi had transited through Jordan in February 2018, while on his way to Palestine. 

"Even though it was a transit visit, exceptional courtesies" were accorded to him by His Majesty the King, making it more than just a transit visit... the current full bilateral visit (by an Indian prime minister) is taking place after an interval of 37 years," the MEA said at a special briefing in New Delhi last week. -- PTI

