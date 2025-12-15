HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Nitin Nabin takes charge as BJP working president

Mon, 15 December 2025
16:14
image
Nitin Nabin, newly appointed working president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, took charge at the party headquarters in Delhi, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda, and other party leaders.

Earlier, Bihar Minister and MLA Nabin arrived in Delhi at BJP's headquarters.

Shah, Nadda and Piyush Goyal, among others, welcomed Nabin amid rousing sloganeering by the party's workers.

Nabin, 45, is the youngest BJP national working president.

A five-time MLA from Bihar, Nabin currently serves as the state's Road Construction Minister and has previously held portfolios including Urban Development and Housing and the Law Department.

