BSE Sensex top losers today

17:49





The 30-share BSE Sensex closed lower by 54.30 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 85,213.36.





The benchmark opened lower and declined further by 427.34 points, or 0.50 percent, to hit a low of 84,840.32, but value buying in FMCG and IT shares in the second half helped cut losses.





The 50-share NSE Nifty edged lower by 19.65 points, or 0.08 percent, to 26,027.30.





The broader index hit a low of 25,904.75 but pared losses later.





The rupee hitting fresh record low against the US dollar and uncertainty over an India-US trade deal weighed on investor sentiment, analysts said.





The rupee hit an all-time low of 90.80 against the US dollar on Monday.





Among Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra fell the most by 1.94 percent.





Bajaj Finserv fell by 0.79 percent and Maruti Suzuki by 0.71 percent. Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Titan, Power Grid and HDFC Bank were also among the laggards.

