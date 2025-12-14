HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
MP: Video shows goats eating mid-day meal beside children

Sun, 14 December 2025
A video showing goats eating midday meal alongside children at an anganwadi centre in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh went viral on Saturday, prompting authorities to order a probe.

The incident occurred at Sehra Tola of Kothi village in the tribal-dominated Dhimarkheda tehsil, where the anganwadi centre (government-run pre-nursery centre) is being run from a private, dilapidated building for want of a government school. 
 
The video showed children having their midday meal while goats were feeding right next to them from the plates, eating the same food. The anganwadi worker and assistant are not seen nearby.
 
Chief Executive Officer of the district panchayat Harsimranpreet Kaur told PTI that she came to know about the incident on Friday and ordered an inquiry.

Programme officer of the Women and Child Development Department Vanshree Kurveti said show-cause notices were issued to supervisor Anita Pradhan and anganwadi worker Meena Baiga. 

"The report is likely to be received by tomorrow, and strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty," she said. -- PTI

