Senior Trump official on 5-day visit to India

Sun, 07 December 2025
20:06
Allison Hooker, the United States Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, is on a five-day visit to India from Sunday to advance bilateral strategic and economic ties.

Hooker's trip to New Delhi and Bengaluru comes amid increasing strain in ties between the two countries after Washington, DC slapped a whopping 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, including 25 per cent levies for India's procurement of Russian crude oil.

The US embassy said Under Secretary Hooker's visit marks another step forward in advancing President Donald Trump's priorities for a strong US-India partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Hooker's December 7-11 visit is aimed at advancing the US-India strategic partnership, deepening economic and commercial ties including increasing American exports, and fostering collaboration in emerging technologies including artificial intelligence and space exploration, it said.

"While in New Delhi, Under Secretary Hooker will meet with senior Indian officials to discuss regional security, economic cooperation, and shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific, including through the foreign office consultations with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri," the embassy said.

In Bengaluru, Hooker will visit the Indian Space Research Organisation and meet leaders from India's dynamic space, energy, and technology sectors to promote innovation in US-India research partnerships and to explore opportunities for expanded cooperation, it added.

The visit by the official also comes two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin paid an over 27-hour trip to New Delhi and held summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.  -- PTI

