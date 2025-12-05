TCS Eyes Tie-ups With Microsoft, AWS, Nvidia, Google...

10:14





Sources said the company has also initiated early-stage talks with OpenAI to on-board it as an anchor customer for HyperVault and jointly build agentic AI solutions for enterprise clients.





"TCS has existing relationships with these players and now they want to bring that ecosystem to its data centre business," said a person in the know. TCS is close to signing up with Microsoft, and Google. The firm is also in talks with Nvidia.





"The idea is to have all of these as part of TCS go-to-market strategy of HyperVault. The deal with Nvidia would be similar to what they have done with OpenAI," said the source.





These partnerships and deals are expected to close in a quarter's time-frame.





In a February Business Standard report, sources had confirmed that OpenAI had initiated a process of setting up data centre operations in India to support the growing number of users and the burgeoning load of the extensive use cases of its AI tools in the country. -- Business Standard

India's largest IT services major Tata Consultancy Services is in talks with global artificial intelligence and cloud majors Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google and Nvidia to co-develop enterprise solutions under its newly launched data-centre business, HyperVault.