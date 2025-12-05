RBI cuts repo rate to 5.25%

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra says, "The MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) voted unanimously to reduce the policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25% with immediate effect."
Since October policy, Indian economy has witnessed rapid disinflation. Rate-setting panel decides to continue with the 'neutral' monetary policy stance, says RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.
Growth in the second quarter of FY26 stood at 8.2 per cent, and high-frequency data for October also indicated steady expansion. However, some recently released indicators, such as Manufacturing PMI and IIP, were recorded on the lower side, reflecting potential softening in momentum.