HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

RBI cuts repo rate to 5.25%

Fri, 05 December 2025
Share:
10:11
image
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra says, "The MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) voted unanimously to reduce the policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25% with immediate effect."  

Since October policy, Indian economy has witnessed rapid disinflation. Rate-setting panel decides to continue with the 'neutral' monetary policy stance, says RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

Growth in the second quarter of FY26 stood at 8.2 per cent, and high-frequency data for October also indicated steady expansion. However, some recently released indicators, such as Manufacturing PMI and IIP, were recorded on the lower side, reflecting potential softening in momentum.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! RBI cuts repo rate to 5.25%
LIVE! RBI cuts repo rate to 5.25%

Kremlin Didn't Know About Modi Gesture
Kremlin Didn't Know About Modi Gesture

The Russians have termed Putin's visit to India, his first to this country since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, as 'Druzhba Dosti', which means 'friendship' in Russian and Hindi respectively.

Modi presents copy of Gita in Russian to Putin
Modi presents copy of Gita in Russian to Putin

"Presented a copy of the Gita in Russian to President Putin. The teachings of the Gita give inspiration to millions across the world," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Asim Munir becomes more powerful, gets new military role
Asim Munir becomes more powerful, gets new military role

Asim Munir, who was promoted to the Field Marshal rank this year, will also simultaneously hold the office of the Chief of Army Staff, along with his duties as CDF.

1,751 Maoists;1,910 Troops, Civilians Killed In 11 Yrs
1,751 Maoists;1,910 Troops, Civilians Killed In 11 Yrs

After recent high-intensity operations in the Bastar region and the neutralisation of several senior Maoist leaders, officials say the insurgency has lost its ability to mount large-scale coordinated attacks.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO