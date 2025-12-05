RBI cuts repo rate to 5.25%

10:11





Since October policy, Indian economy has witnessed rapid disinflation. Rate-setting panel decides to continue with the 'neutral' monetary policy stance, says RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.





Growth in the second quarter of FY26 stood at 8.2 per cent, and high-frequency data for October also indicated steady expansion. However, some recently released indicators, such as Manufacturing PMI and IIP, were recorded on the lower side, reflecting potential softening in momentum.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra says, "The MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) voted unanimously to reduce the policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25% with immediate effect."