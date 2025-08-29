Reliance Jio to launch IPO in...

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Fri, 29 August 2025
Reliance Jio will launch its initial public offering in the first half of 2026, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said on Friday. Addressing the 48th Annual General Meeting of RIL, Ambani announced that Jio will now expand its operations overseas and develop its own artificial intelligence technology. 

"...Jio is making all arrangements to file for its IPO. We are aiming to list Jio by the first half of 2026, subject to all necessary approvals this will demonstrate that Jio is capable of creating the same quantum of value as our global counterparts," he said. Ambani said that Jio has now surpassed the 500 million subscriber mark. PTI

