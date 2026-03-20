HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

3 women killed in lightning strikes in Jharkhand

Sat, 21 March 2026
Share:
00:38
image
Three women were killed in lightning strikes in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Friday, officials said. 

Pathalgadda circle officer Udal Ram said Shama Praveen (35) died in Bandarchuwa village after being struck by lightning while she had gone to collect mahua flowers. 

Praveen's 12-year-old daughter and her 55-year-old sister-in-law were also injured in the incident. 

They have been admitted to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital in Hazaribagh, officials said. 

In a similar incident in Jehra village, two sisters, Kalyani Devi (22) and Poonam Devi (25), were killed. 

They were sitting outside their house when lightning struck a nearby tree. Poonam's husband, Sanjay Bhuiyan, also sustained serious injuries, officials said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 3,000 Ukrainians entering India claim fake: Govt
LIVE! 3,000 Ukrainians entering India claim fake: Govt

US-Israeli strike on Iranian port risks Caspian stability: Russia
US-Israeli strike on Iranian port risks Caspian stability: Russia

Russia has expressed strong concern over a US-Israeli strike on the Iranian port of Bandar Anzali, a key transit hub on the INSTC, warning of the risk of drawing Caspian states into the ongoing conflict.

Attacks on commercial ships unacceptable: India
Attacks on commercial ships unacceptable: India

Addressing the 36th extraordinary session of the Council of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) held on Thursday in London, the Indian envoy said, "India remains deeply concerned about the evolving situation and continues to...

War Exposes Cracks in US-Israel Alliance
War Exposes Cracks in US-Israel Alliance

Alliances fight wars effectively only when they share an endgame.If Israel acted without US knowledge, then the military alliance is operating without real coordination at the level of strategic targeting.Neither picture is reassuring in...

'Jinnah Thought He'd Rule Pakistan From Malabar Hill'
'Jinnah Thought He'd Rule Pakistan From Malabar Hill'

Nikkhil Advani, a master of long-form storytelling, reflects on Freedom At Midnight and what it was to make a two-part series on the most difficult period of India's history in these polarised times.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO