3 women killed in lightning strikes in Jharkhand

00:38





Pathalgadda circle officer Udal Ram said Shama Praveen (35) died in Bandarchuwa village after being struck by lightning while she had gone to collect mahua flowers.





Praveen's 12-year-old daughter and her 55-year-old sister-in-law were also injured in the incident.





They have been admitted to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital in Hazaribagh, officials said.





In a similar incident in Jehra village, two sisters, Kalyani Devi (22) and Poonam Devi (25), were killed.





They were sitting outside their house when lightning struck a nearby tree. Poonam's husband, Sanjay Bhuiyan, also sustained serious injuries, officials said. -- PTI

Three women were killed in lightning strikes in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Friday, officials said.