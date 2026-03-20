3 women killed in lightning strikes in Jharkhand

Three women were killed in lightning strikes in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Friday, officials said.
Pathalgadda circle officer Udal Ram said Shama Praveen (35) died in Bandarchuwa village after being struck by lightning while she had gone to collect mahua flowers.
Praveen's 12-year-old daughter and her 55-year-old sister-in-law were also injured in the incident.
They have been admitted to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital in Hazaribagh, officials said.
In a similar incident in Jehra village, two sisters, Kalyani Devi (22) and Poonam Devi (25), were killed.
They were sitting outside their house when lightning struck a nearby tree. Poonam's husband, Sanjay Bhuiyan, also sustained serious injuries, officials said. -- PTI