UP man killed in Riyadh in missile attack, claims family

10:58

A 26-year-old man was killed in a suspected missile attack in Riyadh, his family alleged on Saturday, claiming that they were yet to give an official confirmation.

Ravi Gopal from Baghain village in Mahmudabad Police Station limits had been working as a driver in a plastic factory in the Saudi capital since September 2025, his family said.

Ritu, his wife, said Ravi last spoke to the family on March 18 around 9.30 pm.

"The call got disconnected after about 20 minutes, and when we tried calling back, we found the phone switched off. We also tried contacting his friends there, but could not reach anyone," she said.

According to the family, they were informed about Ravi's death the next day by his friend Ram Niwas, a native of Barabanki who also works in Saudi Arabia.

Ram Niwas told them that Ravi died in a missile strike near the factory.

Ravi's elder brother, Manmohan Dayal, said that they were told that Ravi was working when he was buried in the debris from a missile attack.

"He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. Ram Niwas identified the body," he said.

Dayal said local police in Mahmudabad have contacted the family to collect details of the incident and Ravi's employment for verification.

A relative of the family, who also works in Saudi Arabia and is currently about 1,400 km away from Riyadh, is expected to reach there to help confirm the death.

Ravi was the sole breadwinner of his family, and he is survived by his wife and four-year-old son.

The family has urged the administration to provide compensation and facilitate the return of his body to their village. -- PTI