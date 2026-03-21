Flipkart CFO Venkataraman Steps Down

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Sriram Venkataraman, chief financial officer of the Flipkart Group, has stepped down, the ecommerce company said on Friday. To ensure a smooth transition, Venkataraman will remain for a period while Ravi Iyer, CFO of Flipkart, oversees the broader finance organisation.





'Sriram has been a valued member of the leadership team and has played an important role in strengthening our finance organisation over the years. We thank him for his contributions and wish him the very best for the future,' said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, chief executive officer of Flipkart Group.





Venkataraman said: 'It has been a privilege to be part of Flipkarts journey and to work alongside such a talented team. I am proud of what we have built together and wish the company continued success in the years ahead.'





Flipkart appointed Nishant Verman as senior vice-president, corporate development and partnerships. Verman returns to Flipkart after founding Bzaar, a cross-border exports platform. He has previously worked in Microsofts corporate development team and in technology investment banking at Morgan Stanley.





The Walmart-owned ecommerce firm has been strengthening its leadership and operations as it prepares for a public listing. Recent appointments include Jason Chappel as vice-president and group controller, Amer Hussain as vice-president of supply chain for grocery and Flipkart Minutes, Jane Duke as chief ethics and compliance officer, and Vipin Kapooria and Yogita Shanbhag in senior roles. Former Meta executive Dan Neary joined Flipkarts board in December.





Flipkart recently completed moving the domicile of its holding company from Singapore to India, a key step towards a potential domestic listing. People familiar with the matter said the company could target an initial public offering (IPO) by the end of 2026 or next year, depending on market conditions and business readiness.





The firm is aiming for a valuation between $36 billion and $50 billion and may raise $1 billion to $2 billion in a pre-IPO funding round to establish a valuation benchmark.





Indias ecommerce market is expected to reach $325 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 21 per cent, according to a report by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Deloitte.





Flipkart Sets 2025 Performance Bonus Multiplier At 105%





Flipkart has set its annual bonus multiplier at 105 per cent for 2025, signalling steady performance as the company continues to focus on execution and growth and prepares for an IPO by next year.





In an internal note to employees, Chief Human Resources Officer Seema Nair said: 'Our collective resilience and sharp focus on execution in 2025 have paid off,' adding that the payout reflects 'progress across key business, operational, financial and people metrics.'





'We made meaningful progress in our journey toward sustainable profitability while maintaining strong growth momentum,' she said.





The bonus will be paid in March for employees at senior director level and below, while payouts for vice presidents and senior vice presidents will follow the close of the annual performance cycle, according to the note. Flipkart employs about 20,000 people.





The internal communication highlighted continued progress in strengthening core categories and scaling new growth areas. 'We have made significant strides in strengthening our core categories and scaling new engines of growth,' Nair said, adding that the company remains focused on execution.





'The momentum weve built is strong, and we must stay agile to capture the opportunities ahead,' she said. The payout indicates a year of measured progress, with the company pointing to gains across key metrics while continuing its journey toward sustainable profitability.





-- Peerzada Abrar, Business Standard