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India's Forex Kitty Falls $7 Bn

Sat, 21 March 2026
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 India's foreign exchange reserves fell by $7.05 billion to $709.75 billion during the week ended March 13, latest data from the Reserve Bank of India showed.

The total reserves contracted due to a fall in foreign currency assets, which fell by $7.67 billion during the reported week. Meanwhile, gold reserves rose marginally to $130.68 billion during the period.

Foreign currency assets have fallen by $9.54 billion in the current financial year so far, even if total reserves increased by around $45 billion, mainly due to a rise in gold prices.

Foreign currency assets expressed in dollar terms reflect the impact of appreciation or depreciation in non-US currencies, such as the euro, pound sterling, and yen, held as part of foreign exchange reserves.

The Special Drawing Rights were down $23 million at $18.69 billion during the reported week. Indias reserve position with the International Monetary Fund was also down by $15 million at $4.8 billion.

Gaura Sengupta, chief economist, IDFC First Bank, said: RBI did net dollar selling in the spot market of about $6 billion during that week, and the remainder was due to revaluation loss.

Going forward, I think the pressure on forex reserves will continue since the war and the uncertainty are still there. FPI outflows in March were already around $10 billion, and net dollar sales by the central bank were around $12 billion after accounting for all the buy/sell swaps being done, she added.

In the previous reporting week, the total reserves had dropped $11.7 billion to $716.81 billion. Reserves touched an all-time high of $728.5 billion for the week ended 27 February, 2026.
 
For the week ended March 13, the rupee fell 0.77 per cent due to a rise in crude oil prices amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

-- Anupreksha Jain, Business Standard    

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