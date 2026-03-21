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Zomato Hikes Platform Fee By 19% To Rs 14.99

Sat, 21 March 2026
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The cost of ordering food online through Zomato is set to rise marginally, as the company has increased its platform fee, adding to the overall expense for customers.

From the earlier level of Rs 12.50, the fee has gone up by 19.2 per cent to Rs 14.90, based on information available on the company's mobile application.

A platform fee is an additional charge levied by digital platforms, including food delivery apps, to cover operational costs, maintenance, and technology improvements.

While Zomato didn't issue an official statement, the fee hike is likely due to the West Asia crisis which triggered a crunch in the supply of commercial liquefied petroleum gas cylinders, hampering the operations of restaurants and gig workers who enable door-step delivery of food items ordered online.    

-- Business Standard

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