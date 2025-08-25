Cong: Shah only added to Dhankar mystery by saying...

12:55





The Congress leader further praised Dhankhar for being a stickler for norms, proprieties, and protocol, and for speaking fearlessly for farmers' welfare and judicial accountability.





In a post on X, the Ramesh said, "Today the Home Minister has tried to say more. But he has only added to the mystery. There is simply no explanation why the irrepressible and ebullient Shri Dhankar - who championed the cause of farmers - has been completely incommunicado for well over a month."





The Union Home Minister in an interview with ANI said that Dhankar resigned due to health issues and dismissed the opposition's claims that he was under "house arrest".





"Dhankar Sahab's resignation letter is clear in itself. He has cited health reasons for his resignation. He has also expressed heartfelt gratitude towards the Prime Minister and other ministers and government members for his good tenure."





Dhankhar stepped down on July 21, citing health reasons, but according to Congress leader there's more to the former Vice President's "unexpected resignation".





"Shri Jagdeep Dhankar suddenly and unexpectedly resigned as Vice President of India on the night of July 21st, 2025. This was unprecedented. A day later, the PM merely wished him good health," said Ramesh. In a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the Congress leader wrote, "This entire resignation episode is actually bizarre and reflects how G2 function." -- PTI

