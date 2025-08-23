HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Toll collection agency's contract terminated for misbehaving with soldier

Sat, 23 August 2025
Share:
20:25
Representative image
Representative image
State-owned NHAI on Saturday said it has terminated the contract of a toll collection agency and debarred it from bid participation for one year, after its staff at the Bhuni Toll Plaza misbehaved with army personnel earlier this month.
 
In addition, NHAI said, it has imposed a penalty of Rs 20 lakh on the toll collecting agency and its performance security of Rs 3.66 crore will be encashed towards the repair/replacement cost of the damaged equipment and infrastructure at Bhuni Toll Plaza on the Meerut-Karnal section of NH-709A.

According to NHAI, a 'show-cause notice' was issued to the toll collecting agency M/s Dharm Singh, seeking an explanation about the incident.

"The reply from the agency was not found to be satisfactory. The agency was found to be in direct violation of contract obligations, involving misconduct by toll staff, physical altercation, damage to public property and disruption of fee collection operations," it said.

To avoid recurrence of such incidents in the future, the National Highways Authority of India said it has instructed all toll collection agencies to take strong action against their employees who indulge in such behaviour with the road users and public representatives.

NHAI said it has also issued directions to all toll collection agencies to provide training to toll plaza staff for good behaviour with the National Highway users.

The state-owned agency also said it is committed to providing a seamless travel experience on the National Highways, and unruly behaviour by the toll plaza staff with National Highway users cannot be tolerated under any circumstances. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi refused exception for PM: Rijiju on PM-CM bill
LIVE! Modi refused exception for PM: Rijiju on PM-CM bill

India suspends postal services to US amid new customs rules
India suspends postal services to US amid new customs rules

Under an Executive Order issued by the US administration on July 30, 2025, goods valued above USD 100 will be subject to customs duties in America with effect from August 29 onwards.

'My opponent is quintessential RSS man, I am...'
'My opponent is quintessential RSS man, I am...'

'Earlier, we used to talk about a deficit economy. There is a deficit in democracy''If you read superficially Gandhi and Ambedkar and Nehru, some misconceptions and misunderstanding come to mind, as if they were at loggerheads and they...

4-year-old boy's body found in train toilet bin in Mumbai
4-year-old boy's body found in train toilet bin in Mumbai

The body of a four-year-old boy was discovered in a garbage bin inside a train toilet at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. An investigation is underway.

Why 'Number 01' tree at Parliament's Gaj Dwar is being shifted
Why 'Number 01' tree at Parliament's Gaj Dwar is being shifted

The tree, about seven years old, will be transplanted near the Prerna Sthal, which houses the statues of national icons and freedom fighters that were earlier at different places on the premises.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV