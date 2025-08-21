HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Misguided' by Google Maps, car plunges into pond in UP

Thu, 21 August 2025
22:34
File image
Four friends travelling from Meerut to Ambala to visit a temple had a narrow escape after their car, guided by Google Maps, plunged into a pond in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, the police said on Thursday. 

The incident took place under the Sarsawa police station limits when the youths, relying on Google Maps for directions, turned their Brezza onto a road near the Sirohi Palace that led straight into a pond, they said. 

"All four managed to save themselves by escaping from the sinking car through the windows. They immediately informed the police on Dial-112," local SHO Vinod Kumar said. 

The police rushed to the spot, checked on the health of the youths and arranged for the car to be pulled out with the help of a mechanic, the SHO said. 

The youths were later sent to their destination after their vehicle was examined. 

The SHO said the four friends identified as Surya, Aditya, Anuj and Ashutosh -- all students of Meerut University -- were on their way to Shahabad in Ambala to visit the Maharishi Markandeshwar temple late on Wednesday evening. 

"As they did not know the route, they were following Google Maps. On reaching near Sirohi Palace, the car turned towards the waterbody and plunged into the pond. Fortunately, none of them suffered any injury," Kumar said. -- PTI

