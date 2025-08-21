HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Chandrababu Naidu orders FIR against own MLA for assault on forest staff

Thu, 21 August 2025
17:24
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday ordered an FIR to be filed against his MLA, B Rajasekhar Reddy, for allegedly assaulting a forest department employee, a government source said. 

According to the FIR registered at Srisailam One Town police station on Wednesday, Reddy and Ashok Routh allegedly used criminal force, caused simple hurt, and wrongfully confined Karimulla (25), the driver of the local district forest officer. 

Naidu ordered the filing of an FIR against TDP MLA Budda Rajasekhar Reddy, who misbehaved with Srisailam forest department employees, the source told PTI. 

Reddy, the Srisailam MLA from the ruling TDP, reportedly misbehaved with forest department staff on August 19 at around 9.30 pm at the Shikaram check-post in Srisailam village, Nandyal district. 

In addition to assaulting Karimulla, Reddy and Routh allegedly threatened him with dire consequences. 

The police registered the case under BNS Sections 115(2), 127(2), 351(2), and 132 read with 3(5). 

The matter was brought to the CM's notice on August 20, following which he immediately ordered the filing of the FIR. 

A detailed investigation is underway, and necessary action will be taken under the law, the source added. -- PTI

