Auto stocks vroom buoyed by proposed GST reforms

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India surged 8.94 per cent, Hyundai Motor India zoomed 8.45 per cent, Ashok Leyland jumped 8.12 per cent, Apollo Tyres rallied 7.28 per cent, TVS Motor Company climbed 6.58 per cent, Hero MotoCorp edged higher by 5.90 per cent, and Bajaj Auto advanced 4.52 per cent on the BSE. The stock of MRF went up 4.11 per cent, Mahindra & Mahindra (3.54 per cent), Eicher Motors (2.46 per cent), and Tata Motors (1.78 per cent). Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor, Ashok Leyland, TVS Motor, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Eicher Motors hit their one-year peaks in intra-day trade. The BSE auto index jumped 4.26 per cent to 56,233.33.

Auto stocks grabbled the limelight on Monday, with Maruti Suzuki India jumping nearly 9 per cent, buoyed by plans for big bang reforms in the GST regime by Diwali.