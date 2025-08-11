HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Trump yet to decide on tariffs over China's Russia oil purchase

Mon, 11 August 2025
Share:
09:35
image
US President Donald Trump has not yet decided on imposing levies on China for purchasing oil from Russia, as Washington's ties with Beijing affect many things that have nothing to do with the Russian situation", Vice President J D Vance has said. Well, the President said he's thinking about it, but he hasn't made any firm decisions," Vance told Fox News Sunday. 

He was responding to a question about Trump imposing significant tariffs on countries like India for buying Russian oil and whether Washington will impose similar levies on China since Beijing also buys Russian oil. "Obviously the China issue is a little bit more complicated because our relationship with China, it affects a lot of other things that have nothing to do with the Russian situation," Vance said. 

He added that Trump is "reviewing his options, and of course, going to make that decision when he decides. The US had initially imposed 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs on India and Trump last week slapped another 25 per cent levies on Delhi for its purchases of Russian oil, bringing the total duties on India to 50 per cent, among the highest imposed by the US on any country in the world. The additional 25 per cent duty will come into effect from August 27. India slammed the move as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable". 

"It is extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India," the external affairs ministry said in a statement in Delhi, adding that India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

'Jugular vein': Asim Munir repeats anti-India rhetoric in US
'Jugular vein': Asim Munir repeats anti-India rhetoric in US

Weeks before the Pahalgam attack, Munir said Pakistan will not forget the issue of Kashmir, asserting, "It was our jugular vein." His comments were trashed by India.

LIVE! Another girl sets herself on fire in Odisha, 4th in 2 months
LIVE! Another girl sets herself on fire in Odisha, 4th in 2 months

Modi Isn't Going To Retire On Sept 17
Modi Isn't Going To Retire On Sept 17

'Mr Modi has the power and pre-eminence in the BJP-RSS to choose how long he wants to serve, and he is definitely going to want to contest in 2029.''He will only be 79, as old as Donald Trump now, and fitter,' observes Shekhar Gupta.

'India Should Reduce Tariffs For All Countries'
'India Should Reduce Tariffs For All Countries'

'That way you're not hostage just to US sort of exports to India.'

'Pakistan Can't Afford To Annoy America'
'Pakistan Can't Afford To Annoy America'

'America holds about 16% of IMF voting rights, giving it crucial influence over Pakistan's desperately needed bailout loans.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV