Man arrested for kidnapping, raping, forcing Hindu girl to convert

Mon, 11 August 2025
08:47
Police in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar on Sunday arrested a 19-year-old man on the charge of kidnapping and raping a Hindu girl, and forcing her to convert, a police official said. 
 
According to the police, the 17-year-old girl's mother informed police on August 4 that Samsuddin Ansari, a resident of Kasya police station area in Kushinagar district, had kidnapped her daughter.

A case was registered based on the complaint, and Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Mishra formed police teams to arrest the accused.
The girl was rescued on Sunday, and the accused was arrested, police said.
 
A case was registered under sections 64 (punishment for rape), 87 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc), 318(4) (cheating ), 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of BNS, the POCSO Act and Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021.

SHO of Kasya Police Station Amit Kumar Sharma said the accused confessed to luring the victim and taking her to Mumbai.

There, Ansari converted the victim's religion and raped her, the SHO said, adding the accused also changed the victim's name to Rehana Khatoon and got an Aadhaar card made in the new name. -- PTI 

