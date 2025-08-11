HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Delhi Police releases oppn MPs detained on way to EC office

Mon, 11 August 2025
Share:
14:59
Congress MP Renuka Chaudhary at the protests
Congress MP Renuka Chaudhary at the protests
All the opposition MPs detained on their way to the Election Commission office on Monday to voice their protest against the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and alleged 'vote chori' were released after about two hours, police officials said. 

More than 30 MPs, including Congress' Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut and TMC's Sagarika Ghose, were detained and taken to the Parliament Street Police Station. The Election Commission had only given permission to 30 MPs to enter its premises but the protesters were in "large numbers", officials said. Besides, no one had sought permission for the protest march to the Election Commission, they said. 

The MPs from various parties took out a protest march from Parliament House to the Election Commission headquarters, about a kilometre away, but were stopped midway by police amid high drama. Police put up barricades outside PTI Building to prevent the MPs from marching forward. As the MPs were stopped, many sat on the road and raised slogans while some women MPs, including saree-clad TMC's Mahua Moitra and the Congress' Sanjana Jatav and Jothimani, climbed the barricading and raised slogans against the Election Commission. 

They had planned to hand over a memorandum on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue to the EC. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Nuclear sabre-rattling is Pak's stock-in-trade: MEA
LIVE! Nuclear sabre-rattling is Pak's stock-in-trade: MEA

Whenever US supports Pak military...: Govt on Munir's remarks
Whenever US supports Pak military...: Govt on Munir's remarks

There is a real danger of nuclear weapons falling in the hands of non state actors in Pakistan, they said adding his remarks are a symptom that democracy does not exist in that country.

'Pakistan Could Be Planning Something Against India'
'Pakistan Could Be Planning Something Against India'

'We need to be very vigilant as we are passing through some fraught times.'

Rahul, Priyanka among 30 MPs detained during march to EC
Rahul, Priyanka among 30 MPs detained during march to EC

Opposition MPs, including prominent leaders, marched to the Election Commission to protest against voter roll revisions in Bihar, alleging disenfranchisement. The march was halted by police, leading to slogans and demonstrations.

Pick up and keep them at...: SC's big order on stray dogs
Pick up and keep them at...: SC's big order on stray dogs

The Supreme Court has directed the Delhi government and civic bodies to address the 'extremely grim' stray dog menace by picking up strays and housing them in shelters for sterilization and immunization. The court also warned against...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV