Delhi Police releases oppn MPs detained on way to EC office

14:59

Congress MP Renuka Chaudhary at the protests





More than 30 MPs, including Congress' Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut and TMC's Sagarika Ghose, were detained and taken to the Parliament Street Police Station. The Election Commission had only given permission to 30 MPs to enter its premises but the protesters were in "large numbers", officials said. Besides, no one had sought permission for the protest march to the Election Commission, they said.





The MPs from various parties took out a protest march from Parliament House to the Election Commission headquarters, about a kilometre away, but were stopped midway by police amid high drama. Police put up barricades outside PTI Building to prevent the MPs from marching forward. As the MPs were stopped, many sat on the road and raised slogans while some women MPs, including saree-clad TMC's Mahua Moitra and the Congress' Sanjana Jatav and Jothimani, climbed the barricading and raised slogans against the Election Commission.





They had planned to hand over a memorandum on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue to the EC. -- PTI

All the opposition MPs detained on their way to the Election Commission office on Monday to voice their protest against the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and alleged 'vote chori' were released after about two hours, police officials said.