Bite marks, baby dropped purposely...: Noida's creche horror

While the baby's thighs have bite marks, disturbing CCTV footage from the daycare shows the attendant hitting the little one on the face and dropping her to the ground, intentionally.





The incident has been reported at the daycare in Paras Tierea residential complex in Noida's Sector 137.





The daycare, run by the residents' association, is among numerous such units running in residential complexes in the Delhi NCR region. Parents leave their babies at these daycare units on their way to work and take them home when they return.





This chilling incident has sparked panic in the complex.





The baby girl's parents first noticed the marks on the baby's thighs. They initially thought it was some allergic reaction. Then the teachers at the daycare also flagged the marks and the couple decided to visit a doctor. When they took her to a doctor, they were told the marks were caused by bites. Horrified, the parents then asked the residential complex authorities to show them the daycare's CCTV footage.





The footage shows the attendant hitting the infant on her face and also dropping her intentionally. The baby is seen crying in the footage.





The parents then filed a complaint at Sector 142 police station, and an FIR was registered. The parents have alleged that the daycare owner did not intervene during these incidents. They have also said that the owner and the attendant verbally abused and threatened them when they confronted them about the assault on their baby.

