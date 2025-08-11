AI to suspend services to Washington, DC from Sep 1

17:21





The suspension is primarily driven by the planned shortfall in Air India's fleet, as the airline commenced retrofitting 26 of its Boeing 787-8 aircraft last month.





This extensive retrofit programme, aimed at significantly enhancing customer experience, necessitates a prolonged unavailability of multiple aircraft at any given time until at least the end of 2026.





That, coupled with the continued closure of airspace over Pakistan, impacts the airline's long-haul operations, leading to longer flight routings and increased operational complexity.





Customers with Air India bookings to or from Washington, DC, beyond September 1, 2025, will be contacted and offered alternative travel arrangements, including rebooking on other flights or full refunds, as per their individual preferences. -- ANI

