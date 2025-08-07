HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
UPI snag disrupts payments; NPCI blames bank systems

Thu, 07 August 2025
23:46
image
People faced difficulties in making online payments through the popular Unified Payments Interface platform on Thursday evening due to "technical" issues. 

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which runs the UPI platform, said a few banks' systems faced troubles due to which people faced inconvenience. 

There were "intermittent UPI connectivity issues as a few of the banks were having some internal technical problems", the NPCI said in a late evening statement. 

The statement came in response to a slew of complaints on social media platforms about the UPI outage. 

NPCI stressed that its systems are working fine and it has worked with the lenders for a quick resolution. 

The UPI platform had witnessed over 18 billion transactions with an underlying value of over Rs 24 lakh crore in June. --  PTI

