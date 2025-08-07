UPI snag disrupts payments; NPCI blames bank systems

23:46





The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which runs the UPI platform, said a few banks' systems faced troubles due to which people faced inconvenience.





There were "intermittent UPI connectivity issues as a few of the banks were having some internal technical problems", the NPCI said in a late evening statement.





The statement came in response to a slew of complaints on social media platforms about the UPI outage.





NPCI stressed that its systems are working fine and it has worked with the lenders for a quick resolution.





The UPI platform had witnessed over 18 billion transactions with an underlying value of over Rs 24 lakh crore in June. -- PTI

